GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Anne Houck passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in her hometown of Houston, Texas, after a brief illness.

Karen was born July 18, 1944 to the late Donald and Kathleen (O’Connor) Houck.

Karen was a 1962 graduate of Girard High School.

She began her airline career in 1963 as a reservation agent at Eastern Airlines in New York. She moved to Houston in 1964 and worked as a regional ticket office manager, she retired from United Airlines in 2009 as a chief technology officer.

Karen was a member of Newcomers and Neighbors of Greater Houston where she participated in several activities.

She also belonged to St. John’s Vianney Catholic Church of Houston.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory, brothers, David (Linda) Houck and Donald(Elaine) Houck; nieces, Kristen (Todd) Flere, Courtney (William) Kunkel and Stephanie Carmean (James); nephew, Donald (Alicia) Houck; great-nieces, Kylie Flere, Evelyn and Leah Carmean, Celia Houck and great-nephews, Brock Flere and Willie Kunkel.

Karen will be greatly missed by all that knew her. The family would like to give a special thanks to her neighbor and special friends for helping with the arrangements.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Girard City Cemetery Chapel at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Karen's name.

Arrangements were made by Dettling Funeral Home, Houston, Texas and Blackstone Funeral Home, Girard, Ohio.

