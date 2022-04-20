PAINESVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Marie Delong, 75, of Painesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

June was born to the late Frederick Louis and Olga Grund, January 30, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland.

She graduated from Mentor High School in 1965.

June is survived by her four children, Daniel (Andrea) Delong of Warren, Andrew Delong of Painesville, Michael (Tammy) Delong of Girard and Victoria Delong of Mentor, Ohio; brother, Skipper Grund; sister, Louise Stanley and grandchildren, Aidan Delong, Alexander Delong, Evan Delong, Aubriana Delong, Fred Delong and Phineas Delong.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by son, Luke Delong and brother, Henry Grund.

June was a lover of all nature, from the birds she fed to the many cats she loved through out her life. She adored plants, especially African Violets. Her favorite times were walking through parks and gardens with her children and grandchildren. June was a spunky, feisty lady who could always make you laugh. She was a wonderful mother who loved and took care of her children in any situation she was given.

June was a member of the Kingdom Hall Painesville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed sharing in the ministry and telling others about Jehovah and her hope for the future.

A memorial service will be held on zoom.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.