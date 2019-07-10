Julia P. Emch, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia P. Emch, 93, of Warren, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.

Julia was born August 23, 1925, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony and Jenny Pislar.

She had worked at Delphi Packard and later retired from General Motors as an inspector.

Julia enjoyed sewing and planting her garden.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Milton (Karen) Emch of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Emch of Indiana; along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Emch; her son, David Emch; a sister, Maime Wood and a brother, Raymond Pislar.

A committal service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 10:00 a.m., at Girard City Cemetery.

