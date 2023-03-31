LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith (Palermo) McGuire, 83 of Liberty, died Thursday, March 30, 2023 peacefully in her sleep.



Judith was born on October 2, 1939, in Youngstown, to Pasquale and Julia (Stanovcak) Palermo.

Judy was a 1957 graduate of Girard High School.

After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for The Ohio Bell Company.

Judy was a founding member of the Liberty Historical Society, as well as a founding member of the Liberty Police Wives Association.

She was also a lifelong member of St. Rose Parish.

Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William McGuire, whom she married on April 25, 1959. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Maiorana.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Thomas) Wilfong of Leavittsburg, Susan (Ray) Manna of McDonald, Christine (Ann) Young of Liberty and Rose DeNunzio (Rebecca Rice) of Sunrise, Florida; grandsons, RJ (Jillian) Rees, Bill Rees, Ryan (Christine Brovelli) Williams, Nicholas (Kara Sorvillo) Rees and Matthew (Mackenzie Kovacs) Manna; granddaughter, Gwyn Young; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Issac and Hudson Rees, with a fourth baby Rees due in November 2023 and many nieces, nephews and friends who are like family.

As the matriarch of her large family, Judy could always be found in the kitchen, preparing everyone’s favorite foods, or in the stands, cheering on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various sports endeavors, or planning holidays and special events for all of the people she loved.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations of time or money to The Emmanuel Center of Girard or any charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.