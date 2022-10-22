GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler.

Judith was a 1960 graduate of Girard High School, and was instrumental in organizing the class reunions over the years.

She had previously worked at Gasser Chair and Frankford Bicycle.

Judith was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard.

In her spare time, Judith enjoyed sewing, making floral arrangements, cooking for the family, tending to her garden, and listening to Polka music. She was wonderful at playing the piano. A great memory that will always be cherished is Judith and her family together around the piano singing Christmas songs. She would often visit her daughter in Florida and enjoyed the scenic routes traveling. Judith enjoyed exercising, walking and taking aerobic classes. Judith and her husband Floyd, together would finish puzzles and crosswords in the daily papers. They enjoyed going on motorcycle rides together. She loved her family dearly and meant the most to her.

Judith will be greatly missed by her husband, Floyd Frankford, who she married on March 27, 1965; her children, Michele Frankford of Austintown, and Kimberly (John) Kovach of Melbourn, Florida; grandchildren, Marti (Ryan) DeGaten and Amanda Hake; and great grandchild, Blaise Hake.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, with a funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. Judith will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: https://givenow.lls.org in Judith’s memory.

