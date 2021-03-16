Judith Faye Maloy, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Faye Maloy, 77, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Vibra Hospital in Warren, surrounded by her family.

Judy was born January 3, 1944 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Madeline (Swartzwelder) Oglethorpe.

Judy was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church and the Hannah Circle.

She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jeffrey D. Maloy, Sr. of Austintown, James H. (Betty) Maloy III of Warren and Julie A. Maloy of Girard; her brother, William (Roberta) Oglethorpe of New Mexico; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Darlene) Maloy, Jr. and Justin (Robin) Maloy, Sr.; stepgranddaughter, Stephanie Crites and great-grandchildren, Justin Maloy, Jr., Hunter and Aaron Crites. She also leaves behind a loved granddog, Mocha and kittens, Buffy and Willow.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James “Pete” Maloy, whom she married July 1, 1961 and died March 20, 2015 and daughter-in-law, Shirley Maloy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in memory of Judy.

She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery with her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

