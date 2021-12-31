HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Kerner, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Juanita was born on July 12, 1940, in Hubbard and is the daughter of the late George Thompson and Elinor White Thompson.

She was a graduate of Kent State University and served as a teacher and educator for many years in multiple schools.

She grew up spending every summer at Geneva on the Lake and she never forgot the countless memories of those joy-filled years.

She enjoyed camping, spending time at the beach, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of nearly 30 years, Robert Kerner; she will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Julie (Mark) Lobaugh and Becky (Kenneth) Suich, both of McDonald; along with her seven grandchildren, Korey Papa of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alyssa (Trevor) Foster of Columbus, Madeline Lobaugh of McDonald, Nicholas Suich of McDonald, Natalie Suich of McDonald, Kenny (Colleen) Suich of Akron and Liza (Cody) Yavorsky of Brookfield; she also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Kolton, Lilly and Ryker Papa, Callahan Foster and Barrett Yavorsky.

Juanita will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private service has been held and cremation has taken place.

Her care was entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

