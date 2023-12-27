BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita R. Brown, 92, of Brookfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Juanita was born October 24, 1931, in East Liverpool, a daughter to the late Charles and Martha (Marshall) Smith.

She had owned and managed many apartment complexes for 13 years. Juanita then worked for Blue Ribbon Cleaners in Liberty, retiring after five years.

Juanita was a faithful member of Brookfield Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and would often go to their spring training.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Linda Streb of Girard, Mark “Tommy” (Pam) Brown of Austintown and David Brown of McDonald; daughter-in-law, Cher Brown; along with 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brown, who she married July 1, 1950 and passed away August 24, 1989; a son, Larry Brown; an infant son, Thomas Brown, Jr.; grandson, Eric Brown; sister, Josephine Moore and brother, Charles Smith

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 11:00 a.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Juanita will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery next to her husband.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juanita Brown, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.