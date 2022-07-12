LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce I. Maholtz, 89, of Liberty Twp., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born December 24, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Richard N. and Anna M. (Mihalko) Craver.

Joyce had worked for the Ohio Leather Works for 10 years, but for most of her life she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She also made many neighborhood children feel like family and loved to talk with friends and family and sincerely enjoyed other people’s company. Joyce was of Lutheran faith. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, bocce, golf and bowling.

She leaves to cherish her memory and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Deborah A. Rice and Jill M. (John) Pogacnik, both of Hubbard; sister, Betty Ann Craver of Lorrain, Ohio; grandchildren, James Rice, Megan Rice and Kurt (Paige) Rice, Anna Pogacnik and Adam Pogacnik.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Maholtz, whom she married October 22, 1960 and died March 12, 2010, her brother, James P. McGonnell and her son-in-law Steven D. Rice.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

