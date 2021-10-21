Joshua F. Tibbs, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua F. Tibbs, 27, of Niles, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at his home.

Josh was born August 22, 1994 in Warren, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Niles High School. He played football for Austintown and Niles throughout his school years.

Josh worked for BRT Extrusions.

He was an avid LA Chargers fan and loved camping, swimming and being with friends. He had a one of a kind sense of humor.

Josh leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rebecca North and stepfather, Kenneth North of Niles; father, Mike Myers; children, Sophie, Jocelyn and a baby boy on the way; sister, Jessica (Jim) Tibbs of Niles; brother, Cyle Myers of Southington; grandmother, Carol Scannell of Youngstown and uncles, Jason (Tracey) Conner of Cincinnati and Don (Ashley) Darby of Niles; nephews, Sylers Tibbs and Zayden Myers; niece Zayrina Myers and 12 cousins.

Josh is preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Scannell and his aunt, Rhonda Warner.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 24 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

