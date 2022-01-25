GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine (Valantine) Loshinsky, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Josephine was born on March 19, 1931, in Jamaica, Long Island, New York, the daughter of Pasquale and Carmela Russo.

She was a graduate of Jamaica High School and went on to take an advanced secretarial course at the Drake School of Business.

She worked as a secretary to the president of Selig & Son Jewelry Store in New York.

She moved to Medway, Massachusetts, with her first husband, Walter Valantine, in 1951 and became a member of a social charity, which she enjoyed very much. His new job brought them to Ohio in 1966.

After divorcing in 1973 she worked for the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation where she met Atty. James Loshinsky, married in 1983 and moved to Dallas, Texas where he practiced law. After living in Dallas for three years they returned to Ohio and built a home in Canfield. They were married for 33 years when James passed away in 2016.

Josephine was an avid reader, loved bowling, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards and board games with family and friends. What she mostly enjoyed doing was cooking holiday meals for the children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her three brothers, Armando, Ameteo and John and by her sister, Theresa Piccone .

She will be dearly missed by three children, Patricia Valantine, Edward (Karen) Valantine and Walter (Bethann) Valantine and her four stepchildren, Jeff (John) Loshinsky, John (Didi) Loshinsky, Andrew Loshinsky and Jenny (Jamie) Huff. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Polacek, Kenny Polacek, Christopher (Christine) Polacek, Alicia (Shelly) Polacek, Melissa (Jeremiah) Ferrara, Matthew (Amanda) Valantine, Sarah (Dan) Kidd, Jon Michael (Gabrielle) Valantine and Hunter Loshinsky along with 16 great-grandchildren and sister, Betty Cervone.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420, in Josephine’s memory.

