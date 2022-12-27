McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Vincent Copploe, 73, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home.

Joe was born July 12, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Vincent and Ida (Juhasz) Copploe.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and Youngstown State University.

He was a member of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church and the National Guard. He worked independently as Insurance and Financial Advisor.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Toni Lynn (Maiorana) Copploe; sons, Joseph V. Copploe II of McDonald, Antonio J. Copploe of Warsaw, Indiana, Michael Edwards of Henderson, Nevada; daughter, Lisa Edwards of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Gryphon, Mila and Jiovanni; sisters, Patty (Dave) Everett of Canfield and Gina (Dan) Matheny of Youngstown; brothers, William (Debbie) Copploe of McDonald and Vincent (Jean) Copploe of Canfield; sister-in-laws, Tina (Keith) Brown of Girard, Stella (Greg Yurco) Maiorana and Terri Maiorana, both of Cortland; brother- in- law, Anthony (Shelly) Maiorana of NC; nieces and nephews and good friends, who were like family, Steve (Pat) Brincko, Jim (Marti) Tomaino, Don (Nancy) Chumita and Dan (JoAnn) Chumita, and so many more.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Anthony and Tina Maiorana.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 30th at Blackstone Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. with calling hours from 1:00 p.m. to the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting contributions to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

