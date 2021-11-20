Joseph M. Crown, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Crown, Sr., born October 12, 1952, was called home Thursday, November 18, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Francis Crown and Eleanor Pearl Crown (Jerin) and his wife, Wendy Lee Crown (Weimer).

He is survived by his loving Fiancé, Carol B. Hart and her children, Tim Hart and wife, Janie, of Warren and Dawna Gresko of McDonald; his four brothers, Edd and Judy Crown of Vienna, Robert and Kathy Crown of Girard and Ken and Sharon Crown of Girard; his children, Joseph M. Crown, Jr. and wife, Tonia, of Niles, April Crown-Woodley and partner, Jack VanOrman, of Newton Falls, Michael K. Crown and wife, Melissa, of McDonald and Todd M. Crown and wife, Kim, of Roanoke, Virginia; five grandchildren, Joseph M. Crown III, Cody Woodley, Marissa Crown, Kaden Crown, Kyle Crown and Jolene Crown and one great-grandchild, Trinity Crown.

Joe was known for his quiet, quick wit and sense of humor. An avid car enthusiast, he spent his early years as a mechanic before finding his calling caring for the sick and injured as a nurse’s aide. While not a sports fan himself, he enjoyed volunteering to better youth athletics and watched his children compete well into college. He was a Little League baseball coach, former president of the McDonald Midgets Football Association and the McDonald Sideliners Association. During the summer he enjoyed working in the yard and tending the garden. When winter came, he enjoyed a warm blanket and checking his eyelids for crack. When he was not building model cars, Joe also enjoyed losing in cards, traveling with his dance partner Carol, and the occasional Sunday drive. His winter white beard, huge heart, and warm smile will be missed by many.

Your loving family is glad that you are at peace and united with loved ones and Jesus.

There will be no service held per his request. Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in remembrance of Joe and Wendy Crown at Hospice of the Valley – Trumbull County, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

