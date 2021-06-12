Joseph Anthony Sproviero, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Sproviero passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Windsor House in Canfield.

Joseph was born September 24, 1928, in Girard, Ohio, the son of Samuel and Mary (Moliterno) Sproviero.

A 1946 graduate of Girard High School, he spent three years in the military with the 4th infantry division in Germany.

After leaving the United States Army, Joe was employed by the W.T. Grant Company for 18 years, mainly as a store manager at many locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. It was there that Joe met his future wife, Marge (Draghita) and they were married on June 11, 1955.

In 1970, Joe returned permanently to Girard as a factory sales representative (Industrial Products Division) for the ZEP MFG CO., before retiring in 2002.

Joe was a member of the Girard Knights of Columbus Lodge and St. Rose Church. Joe and Marge enjoyed many vacations together; Estes Park, Colorado, Skyline Drive and Las Vegas were a few of their favorite destinations. But most of all, Joe’s greatest joy was his family. He was a proud father and grandfather who relished every opportunity at holidays, birthdays and other gatherings to get everyone together.

Joe was a big sports fan (and it wasn’t uncommon for him to have a wager on the outcome of games!) Football, baseball and golf were among his favorites. One great memory was playing 18 holes of golf with Masters Champion Fred Couples.

But most important of all, Joe was a soft-spoken, kind and generous husband, father and friend, who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Joe will always be remembered lovingly by his three sons, Joseph (Diane) of Cortland, John of Westlake, Ed of Girard, as well as, his granddaughter Angela and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; sister, Angie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Annie and Al Edmonds, Eleanor and Louis Rivello and his stepmother, Lena.

The family would like to thank Annette Lastoria and the Windsor House for their special love and care.

A private memorial service was held on June 10.

Any memorial contributions can be made to St. Rose School or Church at 48 West Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.

