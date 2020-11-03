Jon Zolnier, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon Zolnier, 59, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his residence.

Jon was born December 15, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Andrew J. and Ruth (Krayniak) Zolnier.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Jon owned and operated Chess Electric, Inc. for many years and was a member of the Small Business Association.

He was a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sharon and presently was attending Bethel Friends Evangelical Church in Poland.

Jon had a great love for the Lord, enthusiasm for trains and working on old cars and lawn mowers and was a wealth of information of all things trivia.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kimber Lee (Syrianoudis) Zolnier, whom he married September 29, 1990; his brother, Joel (Cory) Zolnier of Ellicott City, Maryland; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Jacqueline Syrianoudis; sister-in-law, Christine (John) Pitlik of Poland; brother-in-law, George (Beth) Syrianoudis of Canfield and his nieces and nephews, Andrew and Anthony Zolnier, Thomas and Julia Pitlik, Charolette, Nick, Alex, Christian, Fidel, Colin and Donny Syrianoudis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, preceded by a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Road, Girard, Ohio.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 5 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jon’s family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital in his memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

