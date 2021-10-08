Joline R. Boserman, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joline R. Boserman, 93, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Warren Nursing Home.

Joline was born April 29, 1928 in Elkins, West Virginia a daughter to the late William and Pearl (Boyle) Hinchman.

She was devoted to caring for her family.

Joline was a former member of Community Fellowship Church of God in Austintown.

She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips in the car. Joline lived a great life and was always happy.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Gishaine) Boserman of Boardman, Patrick Boserman of Girard and Terri Makis of Slippery Rock; sisters, Mitszy of Austintown and Jean of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Scott and Tracy along with eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl W. Boserman; sisters, Naomi and Amanda and brothers, Charles and Fred.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Joline will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family.

