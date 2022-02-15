MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Golubic, 87, of McDonald, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, the son of John C. and Helen J. (Thomas) Golubic.

John had served in the Army during the Korean War time.

After 25 years of civil service, he retired in 1985 as police chief for McDonald Police Department.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Cathleen (David) Corman of McDonald, Christine (Ken) Beck of Warren and Laureen (Larry) McClain of McDonald; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” A. (Battin) Golubic, whom he married February 12, 1955 and died March 18, 2003.

In honoring John’s wishes, there will be no services. John will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.