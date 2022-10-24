LIBERTY, Ohio John S. Schultz, 76, of Liberty Township., passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Victoria House.

John was born June 4, 1946 in Warrington, England, the son of Sylvester and Ivy (Collins) Schultz.

John retired in 2004 after working for 27 years at Graybar Electric, in Youngstown, as a salesman, and had received the National Award for top salesman.

He was a member of St. Edward Church and enjoyed collecting watches.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Eileen (DaBruzzi) Schultz, whom he married June 28, 1969; his son, Kevin (Amy) Schultz of Winter Garden, Florida; brothers David (Diane) Schultz of Ormond Beach, Florida and Vince Schultz of Florida; and two grandsons, Stone and Roman. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

