MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. “Jack” Evans, Jr., 95 of McDonald, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at Hospice House.

John was born March 9, 1926 in Venango County, Franklin, Pennsylvania, son of John and Edna (Mong) Evans. The family moved to McDonald, Ohio September 1926.

Evans attended McDonald Public School K-12 and graduated in 1944. While in high school he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet Program, WWII, January of 1944. Upon graduation, he entered into service. He was discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945; attended Youngstown College in the spring of 1946, then transferred to Ohio University in the fall of 1946. Mr. Evans graduated from Ohio University in 1949 where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, was a member of the National Military Honor Society of Scabbard and Blade and received a commission as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force and attained a private pilot’s license from Ralph Smeck Aviation of Athens, Ohio.

He entered the business world with Commercial Credit Corporation and subsequently worked at Mahoning Valley Steel as a timekeeper in Niles, Ohio; American Welding & Manufacturing in the purchasing department in Warren and then entered the insurance field working for General Adjusting Bureau, State Farm Insurance Company and State Auto Insurance company from which he retired in 1989 as Senior Field Claim Representative.

He retired from the USAF Inactive Reserve in 1964 having attained the rank of captain.

Evans was a member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 1982 after 25 years of service, the last two years serving as Fire Chief.

He was elected to the McDonald Board of Education in 1960 and served 32 years having been elected for eight terms. He was a 50 plus year member of the William Farr Lodge #672 F & AM of Girard, Ohio.

Mr. Evans was very active in the affairs of the McDonald School System not only as a member of the Board of Education but as varsity basketball scorekeeper for 20 years and P.A. announcer and spotter for the football program for over 55 years.

Mr. Evans was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland,Ohio

He leaves his wife, Virginia “Ginger”, whom he married September 12, 1951; a son, John (Pamela) Evans III of St. Johns, Florida; a daughter, Laurie (Donald) Smith of McDonald; two grandsons, Ryan Blake Evans of Walnut Creek, California and Christian John Smith of Niles, Ohio and two granddaughters, Paige Virginia “Bisky” Evans and Faith Sydney “Beenie” Evans. He also leaves a number of cherished nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his sister, Becky Paxton of Nashville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Evans and two brothers, Lee Evans of Liberty, Ohio and Robert Evans of Salem, Ohio.

Jack will always be remembered for his love of God, family, country and the village and schools of McDonald. He will also be remembered for his quick wit, for authoring special-occasion poems, for his ability to give nicknames to those he loved, for the woodworking pieces he made for his family and for the respect he earned from all those who met him.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 11 at Blackstone Funeral Home from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. with a service on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Jack will be laid to rest at the Girard City Cemetery.

