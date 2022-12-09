LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Capitola, 73, of Liberty Township, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren.

John was born July 11, 1949 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Jack and Veronica (Sojack) Capitola.

John served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He retired from Liberty local school system as a custodian.

John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing in his spare time.

He was a member of the Church Hill United Methodist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 26 years, Darlene (Fritz) Capitola; daughter, Pam (Eric) Pesta of Erie, Pennsylvania and their children, Nathan and Spencer; his sister, Kathleen (James) Murphy of Austintown and their daughters, Shannon Murphy (Steve) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Jamie Murphy (Dave) of Pittsburgh, PPennsylvania and his honorary family, Christian and Patrick Denning and their children, Grace, Kylie and Carter.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 12:00 p.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be served in fellowship hall immediately following the service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

