GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Drvodelic, 62, of Girard, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

John, or as he was better known as, J.P, was born May 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to John A. and Donna (Nitzsky) Drvodelic.

He had previously worked for Heckett Engineering/Tube City IMS as a locomotive engineer and for the City of Girard reading meters.

John was a member of the APA Pool League. He enjoyed fishing for walleye at Lake Erie, hunting, playing pool and riding his Harley. John was a simple, down to earth man who enjoyed being with his family most of all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Ada (Jornigan) Drvodelic, who he married August 5, 1989; his children, Crystal Drvodelic of Girard and John R. (Courtney) Drvodelic of Girard; sisters, Susan Dickason and Linda (Greg) Wolfe; brother, Tracey Drvodelic and his two fur kids, D.O.G and Lugnut.

Along with his parents John is preceded in death by his brother, Trevor Drvodelic.

Shine on you crazy diamond.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 28 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m.

John will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Drvodelic family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.