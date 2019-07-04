John Nathan James, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Nathan James, 70, died at his residence on Oriel Rodgers Road, in Girard, on Friday, June 28, 2019.

John loved his home of 30 plus years in Carmel Valley, California and was passionate about his plants, exploring the Big Sun coast, hiking Yosemite and supporting wildlife.

He enjoyed his work at Los Laureles Lodge in the Valley and worked there until Parkinson’s Disease robbed him of his ability to carry on.

John graduated from Liberty High School, studied at Youngstown State University, served honorably in the United States Army, traveled the United States extensively and was an avid reader.

He leaves two sisters, Kathy, Gyn and five nephews, Shawn, Shane, Jim, Tom and Johnny.

He leaves his two life companions Lila Albino and Pete Spigler.

We will miss him. He is at peace.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.