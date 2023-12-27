GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Massuri, 70, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at his home in Girard.

John was born March 4, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Elvira (Perna) Massuri.

He worked as a plant manager at Boston Retail Products.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Roseann (Kermec) Massuri, who he married September 7, 1974; daughters, Jacklyn (MJ) Massuri, of Girard, Jaime (Michael) Kohut, of Mineral Ridge; brother, Mark Massuri of Girard and grandchildren that he loved dearly, Madison Kohut, Michael Kohut, Mason Kohut, Jaxson Mazzella and Gianna Mazzella.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 30, at St. Rose Church at 10:30 a.m., with calling hours a hour prior.

