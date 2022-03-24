MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Majovsky, 68, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

John was was born March 9, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Betty (Macek) Majovsky.

He had worked at U.S. Steel and later went on to be a truck driver for Pitt-Ohio, where he worked for 26 years and retired in 2019.

John was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, camping, traveling and was a great polka dancer. He loved spending time with family and even traveled abroad to find family members he had never met before.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 36 years, Carol (Grundy) Majovsky, whom he married April 12, 1985; his sons, Joseph (Theresa) Majovsky, Craig (Tabitha) Majovsky and John (Jackie) Majovsky; stepchildren, Richard (Theresa) Helterbran and Kimberly (Billy) Williams; sisters, Marcia Pellegrene and Cindy Coulter; brother, Jerry Majovsky and ten grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

