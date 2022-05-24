WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Flynn, 63, of Warren, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence in the company of his daughter.

John was born March 11, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John E. and Marguerite (Holmes) Flynn.

John was a 1977 graduate of Girard High School.

He had worked for Taylor Steel, in Quality Control, for 20 years and then went to work at Liberty Steel.

John’s passion in life was golfing and had belonged to many golf leagues.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Jordyn Flynn of Warren; stepchildren, Shaun (Danielle) Douglass of Oklahoma and Ashley Douglass of Warren; sisters, Patricia Missik of California and Diane (Robert) Glowacky of Virginia; brothers, Thomas (Antoinette) Flynn of Niles and James (Judy) Flynn of Warren and his grandson, Liam Douglass.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 2, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A celebration of life will be held at The IFH in Girard on Saturday, June 4, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expression of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.