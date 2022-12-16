GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Madden was born on January 26, 1935 in Girard, Ohio, the only son of Lucy Mae (Bentley) and John (Jack) Madden. He passed away Sunday, December 11.

He lived in Girard and attended St. Rose Elementary and Girard High School. His father’s job, assembling and installing heavy industrial machinery, led the family to live in several places, including California, France, England and Italy. He graduated from the Overseas School of Rome in 1952. He enrolled in Youngstown College that same year but dropped out early in his second semester, to enlist in the army. He served for three years, mostly in Austria, where he acquired his love of classical music. Returning to civilian life, he attended Youngstown University and graduated in 1960. He received a master’s degree from Kent State University in 1974.

John had the very good fortune to marry Theresa “Terri” Bendik in 1957. They had three children, Jack 1959 (Brenda), Michele 1963 and Mark 1965 (Rita), who gave them four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom survive him.

Terri preceded him across the great divide in 2019, as did his parents some years earlier.

John was not an outstanding student and was known in his high school years, to be a rather mouthy and difficult student. Pay back comes in many forms and for him it came (with no plans on his part) in the shape of a teaching career. John considered himself to be living proof that God has a keen and ironic sense of humor. He was fortunate by his third day in front of a class he knew that he was home. In his third year he began teaching Industrial Arts, (aka Shop) and considered it a wonderful gift that he enjoyed for over 30 years. He retired in 1985 after teaching in the Maplewood, Lordstown and Liberty school systems. He said that he relished teaching twenty days for every one that he regretted.

To all his family, friends and students, to the Ironic Sense of Humor on High and especially to Terri – THANK YOU! It was a great run!

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Emmanuel House Care Center or St. Rose School.

