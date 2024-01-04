LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Radovich, Jr., 87, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in the comfort of his home.

John was born August 29, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son to the late John and Mary (Gbur) Radovich, Sr.

He was an independent truck driver for many years until his retirement.

John was a member of Teamsters Local 377.

A car fanatic, John enjoyed repairing and restoring cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Clawson) Radovich, who he married July 23, 1965; his children, Rhonda (Brent) Mowery of Liberty Township, Audrey (Robert) Pryor of Liberty Township, Carol (Stanley) Willis of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Mary Jane (Andrew) Pokricnak of Florida and Elizabeth “Betsy” Evans of Youngstown; grandchildren, Brandon Rice, Karrie Kirsch, Jennifer Yausey, Jessica Willis, Michael Willis, Kylie Mowery, Tyler Mowery, Brent “Buddy” Mowery, Jr., Brooke Mowery and Andrew Pokricnak; along with nine great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Karen Goldner and brother, Tom Radovich.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8, 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 7, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also on Monday, January 8 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, all at the funeral home.

John will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care that was given to John during his final days.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.