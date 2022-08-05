GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side.

Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.

He was a 1951 graduate of Girard High School where he played on the football team.

After high school, he honorably served in the Army during the Korean War.

After returning home, he attended Youngstown State University and Kent State University where he obtained his teaching degree.

While in college, he worked at the steel mill in Youngstown and painted buildings to help pay for his education. Upon graduating, he taught industrial arts at West Branch High School, followed by Matthews High School and Jackson-Milton Middle School. As a teacher, he mentored and provided countless young people with valuable training for their futures.

Although he officially retired from teaching in 1990, he never stopped working. Jack had a love and talent for building and remodeling homes. He even built his family’s home on Ward Avenue, which they have lived in for 62 years. Jack also had a dream to run a banquet hall. In 1980, he built and opened Willow Creek Banquet Center with the help of his wife, Martha and the rest of his family. He continued to successfully run the business for many years and his family now manages it. He was also a co-owner and co-inventor in type-Rite Enterprises for many years.

He married Martha (Pfiller), his high school sweetheart, on September 8, 1956. They were blessed with two children, Laura Jo and Kevin. He enjoyed taking his family camping and on trips to the ocean. Jack and Martha cherished their friendships, especially with the couples in the Secret Sisters and Brothers Card Club.

Jack was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose Parish in Girard and even volunteered as a CCD teacher in his younger years. He made many donations to the church, which includes helping to fund and construct a beautiful patio in the front in honor of his son, Kevin. He attended Mass daily until his illness prevented him from going

Jack leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Martha; his daughter, Laura Jo Sobnosky and her husband, Damien Sobnosky; along with two grandchildren, Kevin Sobnosky and Rachel Sobnosky, who were both his pride and joy; many loving nieces and nephews, along with their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Altier; he is joyfully reunited with his son, Kevin, who died on December 19, 1980; his sisters, Rosalyn Altier and Virginia Altier and his brothers, Kenneth Altier and Samuel Altier. His sisters, Jean and Rose held a special place in the hearts of Jack and his family, as they were always there for each other.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 8, 11:00 a.m. at St Rose Church, preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at the funeral home.

Jack will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to his beloved son.

The family wishes to thank Buckeye Hospice for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Jack, especially Angie, Hillary, Sue and Melissa.



You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.