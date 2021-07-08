John D. Leonard, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Leonard, Sr., 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

John was born October 13, 1940 in Niles, Ohio, a son to Joseph and Kathryn (McMenamy) Leonard.

He was a 1958 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He worked as a skilled tradesman for both the union and then Packard Electric, retiring in 2008.

John was a parishioner of St. Rose Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Girard.

John was a pillar to his family. He was a selfless provider always ensuring the prosperity of his children and grandchildren. Just as he sang along to Louise’s piano performances, uplifting her tunes, John would always uplift those around him, supporting friends and family unconditionally. His infectious smile and enthusiastic dancing reminds us how to live life. John’s fundamental values of love, dedication and community will forever guide his loved one’s path towards happiness. We have lost a truly wonderful person who will forever be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Karla (Philip) Smith of Virginia, John D. (Suzana) Leonard, Jr. of Shaker Heights and Bob (Danielle) Leonard of Rocky River; brothers, Joseph (MaryAnn), Thomas (Lucy), Paul (Charlotte), William (Mary Ann), Richard (Sandy) and Robert; sisters, Kathleen and Margaret Mary (David); close friend and companion, Nancy Foster and his grandchildren, Audrey and Emma Smith, Daniel and Stefan Leonard, Andrew and Anna Leonard, Alex Sapp, Adam (Janice) and Hannah Smith.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Leonard, who he married August 18, 1962 and passed away, February 2, 2015 and a brother, Jerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 12, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 11, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Girard.

John will be laid to rest next to his wife at Girard City Cemetery.

