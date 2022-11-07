GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson.



John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School. John would take his students on a field trip to the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He loved his students and would always keep in touch with them. He had a great love for music.



John was a talented photographer and a great cook. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and Ohio State Fan. John enjoyed his trips to Pine Island, Florida and Bar Harbor, Maine. He loved his cat, Slate, who he had for 17 years.



John will be greatly missed by his mother, Joan Jamieson of Cortland; sister, Kathy Lapmardo of Warren; niece, Nicci and great-nieces and nephews, Ava, London, Kolton, Harlow, Nico, Natalia and Gemma and nephews, Chris and Chad Kloboves.



John is preceded in death by his father, Bruce; sister, Kelly Jamieson-Patterson and brother-in-law, John Lapmardo.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Chad Anthony’s, 4698 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.