VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Andrew “Sonny” Morgan, 85 of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

John was born in Hastings, Pennsylvania, in 1936, to Andrew and Anne (Hudak) Morgan who preceded him in death.

He is also preceded in death by his wife of over 45 years, Bonna Morgan; his brother-in-law and sister, Joseph and Shirley (Morgan) Wise and his nephew, Andrew Wise.

He is fondly remembered by a number of nephews and nieces,Joseph and Kathleen Wise, John and Carol Wise and David and Junett Wise and many grand and great-grand-nephews and nieces, along with his best friend, Frank and his wife, Sonya Morano.

John spent most of his early life in Girard (Parkwood), Ohio. He graduated in Girard High School class of ’54.

He joined the Air Force in November 1958. Tours of duty included: Texas, Florida, England, Arizona, Philippines, Vietnam, Pennsylvania and Virginia. At Langley AFB, Virginia, he was noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Promotions and Testing.

While stationed at the Air National Guard Unit on Penn State Campus, he was an advisor to the 112th Tactical Control Squadron, he met his wife, Bonna, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. They were married at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Bellefonte in 1969.



He served over 21 years retiring in January 1980, as Master Sergeant (E-7) with numerous awards and decorations which may include: Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, AF Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuban Crisis), Vietnam Service Medal, AF Over Seas Ribbon (Short Tour), AF Expeditionary Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award with 1 Silver Leaf Cluster, USAF Noncommisioned Officer Professional Military Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and AF Manpower/Personnel Badge.

Upon retirement from the military, John joined the Staff at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia. He then returned to Ohio and worked at the 910th AF Reserve Center in Vienna, Ohio, in Personnel, Training and Security retiring again in 2001.

After retiring from civilian work at the Youngstown Air Force Reserve Center, John and his wife, Bonna, moved to Melbourne, Florida.

He was an active member of Asscension Catholic Church and served as an usher.

John and Bonna then moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina and John was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Upon passing of his wife Bonna, of over 45 years, John moved back to Ohio to be closer to his family.

He was an active member of Saint DePaul Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio and serves as an usher and was an active member of SVDP Society. He attended St. Thomas the Apostles Catholic Church (formerly St. Vincent DePaul in Vienna).

John was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3521 in Vienna, Ohio, NCOA, DAV, AFA, AARP and Girard High School Alumni. He started umpiring Little League Baseball in Pennsylvania and continued his craft in high school and college baseball in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio. After 25 years, he decided it was time for the younger generation to take the field.

When younger John, enjoyed attending golf tournaments and in his later years, watching them on TV. John enjoyed the company of friends and family while playing BINGO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, with a calling hour one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will also be held at Blackstone Funeral Home on Monday, October 24t from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

John has elected to be interred at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna, Ohio with full military honors.

John and his family have requested that all donations be given to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

