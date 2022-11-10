MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Torsky, 69, of McDonald, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Warren Nursing and Rehab.

John was born July 1, 1953 in Youngstown and was a son to Andrij and Catherine (Sawa) Torsky.

He was a 1972 graduate of McDonald High School and lived his life in this area.

He had previously worked for U.S. Steel until their closing, after which he went to work at Firestone Machine in North Lima and then later as a security guard in Warren.



John enjoyed the sport of baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He liked playing golf and was an amateur astronomer taking joy in astrophotography. He took pleasure in spending time with family, especially during the holidays where he enjoyed playing games; UNO being his favorite.



John leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Marie Schuller of Vienna; brothers, Michael Torsky of McDonald and Stephen Torsky of Mineral Ridge; brother-in-law, Robert Cruickshank of McDonald; nieces, Lisa (Tom) Sudol of Vienna, Tina (Mike) Banic of Hubbard and Katie Cruickshank of McDonald; nephews, John (Debi) Schuller of Howland, Matthew Torsky of Arizona, Gary (Gina) Torsky of Nevada, Stephen (Rose) Torsky of Nevada, Andrew Cruickshank of McDonald and Edwin Cruickshank of McDonald; along with several great-nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Ola Cruickshank; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Torsky and nieces, Stefanie Torsky and Andrea Torsky-Riser.



In accordance with John’s wishes there will be no services.

John will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

