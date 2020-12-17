John A. Horger, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Horger, 79, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020.

John was born August 23, 1941 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of Glen and Sara Horger.

He was a 1959 graduate of East Liverpool High School and played on the football team playing against Paul Warfield.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His declarations and citations included: Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Riflemans Markmanship Badge. John was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Corporal E-4.

He had worked for Youngstown Post Office as a postal clerk and supervisor and retired after 30 years.

John was a member of William Farr Masonic Lodge F&AM and the Saxon Club. He had taught German for many years at the Saxon Club.

In his spare time John enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and going to breakfast at Bob Evans with his grandchildren and his good friend, Larry Carpenter. John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Steven (Sherry) Horger of Warren and Katrina (Craig) Carpenter of Girard; sister, Susan Hubbard of Huntington, West Virginia and grandchildren, Courtney and Kaycee.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, who he married on September 15, 1962 and passed away September 3, 2003 and a brother, Richard Horger.

Per John’s wishes there will be no services.

John will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with his wife.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of John to his family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.