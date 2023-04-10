BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Mary (Gwizdale) Calve, 74, of Boardman, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic with her loving family by her side.

JoAnn was born September 1, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve (Ostrowski) Gwizdale.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Upon graduation she attended trade school and worked as a secretary.

She married her husband, Richard Calve, on May 31, 1975. Together they raised two children. Upon the birth of her children, JoAnn became a stay-at-home mom for the next 12 years. She cherished her time at home with her young children but later decided that she wanted to take a more active role in helping others.

She pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She graduated from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1992. Her children and husband were very proud of the dedication she put into her studies. It inspired her children to know that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams and with determination you can accomplish anything. JoAnn especially loved working with elderly patients and was employed by various nursing homes throughout her career. She retired in 2014.

JoAnn was a member of Christ Our Savior and Saint Charles Roman Catholic parishes where she volunteered her time and especially enjoyed helping at their annual festivals. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She was also a member of The Ladies of Charity.

JoAnn was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending all of her quality time with her family. There was never a recital, concert, game, or event for her children or granddaughters that she wasn’t a part of. She looked forward to traveling multiple times throughout the year to visit her grandchildren in Florida. JoAnn was also a fashionista. Wherever she went she was always coordinated from head to toe. JoAnn loved holidays and the joy they brought to her family. She loved to decorate her home from top to bottom for each and every holiday throughout the year. JoAnn was an overall kind, loving, caring and wonderful woman.

JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 47 years, Richard Calve; her children, Mandi Calve of Boardman and Rich (Christina) Calve of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Elli, Torrence, Mackenzie and Trey; niece, Terra Caswell of Struthers; one sister and two brothers.

Besides her parents; JoAnn was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Frank and Lena Calve; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Darlene Caswell and her beloved dog, Haylee.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass which will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Church (Christ Our Savior Parish), 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio, on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.