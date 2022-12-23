WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn E. Miskovch, 78, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 12, 2022.

JoAnn was born May 10, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Chester and Sophia (Pinter) Allen.

She was a graduate of South High School.

She worked as a banker for Dollar Bank and PNC Bank until her retirement.

Joann enjoyed traveling around the world cruising, reading, watching John Wayne movies and collecting all things associated with bears.

JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Joseph Miskovch, whom she married September 11, 1976; sister, Marlene O’Neill; brother, Donald (Bobby) Allen; along with many nieces and nephews.

Joann is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Thurik and brothers, Chester, Eddy and Richard Allen.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.