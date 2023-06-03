YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ann Spencer, 53, of Lynhurst, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, was taken home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 2, 2023.

She was born August 11, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio, along with her twin sister, Jean.

She attended Fairhaven School, graduated from Murray Ridge School.

She was active with Pathways associated with Our Lady of the Wayside.

Joan and Jean moved to Our Lady of the Wayside when they were 12 years old. Joan currently lived at Bremerton home in Lyndhurst. This was her extended loving family of caregivers that took wonderful care of her and Jean.

She is survived by her mother Charleen; twin sister, Jean; sister, Marie (Thayne) Albrecht; aunt, Jean Batian; Joan’s furry friend, Shadow and many cousins locally and in Florida, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia area, Michigan and Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Spencer; grandparents, Milton and Alice Spencer and Bud and Pearl Eynon; Uncle Tom Enynon and Uncle Bob Batian.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church, where visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.

Joan will be laid to rest at Church Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to, Our Lady of the Wayside, 38023 Colorado Avenue, Avon, OH 44011.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.