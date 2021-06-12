Jill Bassin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill Bassin, 67, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after a long battle of illness. She passed at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 14, 1953, to James and Zelma Mathews.

She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She had a huge heart and a loving soul. She was the first to “adopt” family and have them call her mom and grandma. She loved going to the lake for cookouts, riding horses, fishing and gathering everyone to go to amusement parks.

Memories of Jill will be carried on by her children, Robert (Jen) Tuchek of Newtown Falls, Kerry (Darrell) Dandridge of Hubbard, Jesse (Chelsea) McKinley of Niles, Shawn McKinley of Niles, also, her siblings, Jim (Lisa) of Texas, Jan of Austintown, John (Chris) of Girard and Don (Jackie) of Liberty. She will be greatly missed by her 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and so many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James, Zelma and her grandson, Michael Hunyady.

Jill did not wish to have a service, there will be a private celebration of life with her immediate family.

Flowers and cards may be sent to 10625 Holcomb Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Jill to her family.

