YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Jewell Kuzmik, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 3, 2022 at the age of 94 years.

Jewell is lovingly remembered by her children, Charlotte, Gerri, and John; son-in-law, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Jody; her grandchildren, Tim (Jodi), Tom (Carl), Susan (Greg), Dylan (Rebecca), Andrew and Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Addison, Lila, Rowan, Wyatt, Oliver, Samuel and Jacob; her dear friend, Lois and numerous relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, John; her brothers, Elbert and Clifton; her sister, Lassie Mae; her father, Onnie; her mother, Lela Belle; her in-laws, Michael and Mary; her son-in-law, Richard and many of her relatives and dear friends who she loved over her 94 years.

Jewell was born in Cortland, Alabama and lived through the arc of 20th century history. As a young woman, she served as a USO hostess and met her husband John at the Cortland Air Base where he was in training for service in the Pacific War after having served in the European Theater with 38 B-17 bombing flights.

Jewell taught her children well, to be charitable and kind and to always do their best. When her children, for the most part, were raised and on their way, Jewell began a career in retail, becoming a store manager and then regional manager for a prominent midwest department store.

Burial was at a private ceremony at Belmont Park Cemetery, where she lies next to her beloved husband.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made in Jewell Kuzmik’s name to the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311, Warren OH 44482 (warrenfamilymission.org).

The family gives special thanks to the nurses and workers of Hospice of the Valley, and her private care givers, for their care and compassion as Mama Jewell slowly slipped away in the throes of advanced dementia.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

