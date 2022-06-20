GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie A. Chrystal, 92, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home.

She was born September 17, 1929 in Liberty Township, Ohio, a daughter to Harry and Helen (Morley) Mealy.

Jessie had previously worked as the Liberty Schools secretary and later for Liberty Presbyterian Church.



She enjoyed camping, traveling, watching birds and crocheting but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.



Jessie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Janice Fox of Struthers, Ohio and son, Thomas Chrystal of Girard; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Agnone, James (Dana) Fox, Jr. and Jodi (Stephen) Kishel; great-grandchildren, Natalie (Jamal), Kelsey (Ruben), Jocelyn (Eric), Thomas, Madison and Kian; along with her great-great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Cecelia, Nico, Leo and Maisie.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Chrystal, Jr., who she married September 30, 1950 and loved undoubtedly until his passing in February of 2003. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harry and Russell Mealy and sister, Mary Best.



Calling hours will be held, Thursday June 23 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home with a service to follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family asks that any donations wanting to be made can go to Hospice of the Valley in honor of Jessie.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.