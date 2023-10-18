AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey C. Fry, 69 of Austintown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his residence after a long illness.

Jeff was born September 2, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Leo W. and Margaret “Marge” (Welsh) Fry, Sr.

Jeff was a 1972 graduate of Ursuline High School. He then attended Youngstown State University, graduating with an Associates Degree in Graphic Design in 1976 and a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts in 1977.

Jeff worked for Syro Steel/Trinity Industries for just over 36 years and for Mahoning County for six years prior to retiring.

Jeff was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians/Guardians fan since childhood. He loved to play golf and was also an avid reader. Jeff loved history, music, playing guitar and was a talented artist. His media of choice being pen and ink illustration. He drew nearly every day up until a week prior to his passing.

Jeff leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dianne L. (Krichbaum) Fry, whom he married on May 20, 1983; sister, Deborah A. (Frank) Zamary of Boardman; brother, Leo W. (Marian) Fry, Jr. of Austintown; sister-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Jones of Austintown; nieces and nephews, Brian (Luis) Jones, Ashley (Michael) Handel, Morgan (Jeff) Talty, Connor Fry and Cameron Fry; great-nephews, Arthur and Leo Handel and great-niece, Collins Talty. Jeff will be missed by all who knew him for his great attitude and wicked sense of humor.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 20, beginning at 5:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 7:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Jeff’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Michael Welsh, Bryan Jones, Mark and May Acerra, Julene and Michael Lavorini and Bob and Aiden Pugh for their dedication and time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Friends of Fido Animal Rescue, Hospice of the Valley or the ALS Association, in Jeff’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.