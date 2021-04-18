Jeannine Lambert, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannine Lambert, 79, of Girard, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Jeannine was born August 5, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard and Dixie Marie (Forrest) Dewey.

She attended college at Marrieta College and Youngstown State University and was previously a grade school teacher for Cleveland schools. Jeannine was a past president of the Liberty School Parent Association.

She was an avid collector of coins and fine art. Jeannine was interested in genealogy and researching her own family history.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jeannine leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Dr. James Lambert, who she married December 29, 1962; her children, Diana (Joe) Ellis of Tucson, Arizona, Tasha Lambert of Girard, Shael (Steve) Phillips of Niles and Regina Lambert of Girard; sister, Rosemary Rhule of Xenia, Ohio and her grandchildren, William, Noah, Nathan and Stanley.

Per Jeannine’s wishes there will be no services.

Jeannine will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

