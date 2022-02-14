LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette Marie Brown, 86, of Liberty Township, left this world and went to Heaven on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Jeannette was born March 6, 1935 at her home in Girard and was the daughter of Percy and Mary Ruth (Miller) Boyd.

She was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church.

She loved her Lord and Savior and enjoyed teaching Sunday School, reading, cooking, listening to Gospel music, traveling and entertaining. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family and spending quality time with those she loved. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ronald S. Brown, whom she married October 15, 1955 and together they shared 66 years of marriage and many happy memories; her children, Diana (Roger) Murillo of Girard, Chuck (Lynette) Brown of Stow, Jeff (Donna) Brown of California and Paul (Melanie) Brown of Florida; her seven grandchildren, TJ Friend, Bryant (Ying) Friend, Courtney (Sean) Pakos, Vinny Brown, Noah Rodrigues, Riley Brown and Ruby Brown; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lori (Peter) Dyke and Sherry Lehn and a brother, Terry Brown.

Besides her parents, Jeannette was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m., at Liberty Assembly of God Church, where family and friends may gather with a celebration of Jeannette’s life to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Jeannette will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

