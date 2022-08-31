GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L Cretella 90 of Girard passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born January 16, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Edward L. and Gertrude (Thomas) Clark.

Janet married John L. Cretella May 9, 1953.

Janet was a lifelong member of the Girard First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir and also enjoyed singing with Sweet Adelines.

Janet enjoyed the company of her many dear friends, couples and women’s clubs. She was affectionately known as the “cake lady.” Janet brought both comfort and joy through her talent of cooking and baking to so many members of the community. When not at home, she could most often be found as a spectator of all activities involving her eight grandchildren. Janet’s grandchildren who she loved and mentored were the center of her world.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Lori (Greg) Cook and Jody (Bill) Billeck, both of Girard; daughter-in-law, Denise Cretella of Girard; grandchildren, TJ McKnight, Jordan M. Rader, Clark S. Cretella, Jr., Lindsay A. Rader, Kyle J. Cretella, Carie Damon, Kaylee J. Cretella and Jillian L. Billeck and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, John Cretella, who died December 26, 1980; sons, Clark Cretella, Sr. and John Cretella and her sister, Norma M. Gransee.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Girard First United Methodist Church, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Janet will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

