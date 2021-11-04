Janet E. Berlin, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Berlin, 82, of Vienna, Ohio boarded her last flight to join her heavenly family on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



Janet was born September 2, 1939 in Mingo Junction, Ohio. One of five children to John A. and Carolyn Vehre.



She met her husband, Robert Berlin, while they were students at Liberty High School.

After graduating high school, they moved to Vienna to raise Robert, Rick, Joan and Jean.

Janet treasured her time with family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed staying busy, which often involved shopping excursions or dining out with family and friends. When she wasn’t on the move, she loved to wind down with a good book.



After a brief time selling real estate, Janet went to work for AAA. It was during this time and after her first flight, that she discovered her passion for travel. She turned that passion into a lifelong career as first a travel agent with AAA and later opening her own family run travel agency, Berlins World of Travel. Over the course of her 30 year career, she helped families across the Mahoning Valley with all of their travel needs.

As an expert traveler, she sailed on over 50 cruises and travelled all over North America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia; with her favorite companions being her family. She particularly enjoyed the fireworks display in Hong Kong.



Janet will be missed by her son, Rick (Harriet) Berlin of Warren, Ohio; two daughters, Joan (Jeff) Sparks of Titusville, Florida and Jeannie Berlin of Vienna, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patricia Berlin of Liberty, Ohio; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Robert Berlin; her son, Robert W. Berlin; brother, Fred Vehre and sisters, Jean Woodrum, Jackie Seng and Joyce Wolf.



Services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard on Saturday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Interment at Belmont Park Cemetery will follow.



The family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.

