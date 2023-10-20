GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Acierno, 62, of Conneaut, formerly of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Ashtabula County Nursing Home.

Janet was born August 9, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and JoAnn (Arrance) Acierno.

Janet worked as a physical therapist assistant at various agencies.

She enjoyed being at the beach and collecting beach glass as a hobby. She loved traveling and spending time with her friends. A favorite pastime of Janet’s was going to a Cleveland Guardians game.

Besides her mother of Conneaut, Ohio, she leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Bethany (Anthony) Giarratano of Niles and her dogs, Murphy and Makayla.

Janet was preceded in death by her father; brother, John Acierno and sister, Joanie Acierno.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Janet will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

