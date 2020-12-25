Janet A. “Janie” Gasser, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet A. “Janie” Gasser, 90, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her residence.

Janie was born November 21, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Marie (Anderson) Faiver.

She was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Vienna and the Women’s Guild of St. Thomas The Apostle Parish.

Janie was a homemaker, raising eight children with her husband, George and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed going to Las Vegas with her husband and family in her later years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Gary (Kathy) Gasser of Liberty Township, April (Will) Kerchak of Hubbard, Cheryl (Bill) Biviano of Liberty Township, Cindy (Van) May of Las Vegas, Doreen “Dody” (Larry) Bures of Cortland, Mark (Jennifer) Gasser of Hubbard, George “Scott” (Chris) Gasser of Millersburg and Louie (Kari) Gasser of Vienna; 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, E. George Gasser, whom she married March 21, 1949 and died January 18, 2010 and her brother, Richard Faiver.

Private services, for her family, will be held on Saturday, December 26, at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Janie will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Janie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas The Apostle Church Memorial Fund, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

