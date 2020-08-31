Jamie L. Portolese, McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie L. Portolese, 52, of McDonald, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

Jamie was born May 31, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Bruno Portolese and Shirley (Hodge) Ulrich.

Jamie was a 1987 graduate of McDonald High School.

He was a carpenter for many years.

Jamie was an avid McDonald Blue Devils fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time but most of all watching his sons play sports and cheering them on.

Jamie will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jamie leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Kim (Martin) Portolese, whom he married on March 14, 1998; his children, Dylan and Jacob Portolese, both of McDonald; mother, Shirley Ulrich of North Carolina and brother, Lenny (Renee) Portolese of North Carolina, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jamie is preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Family and friends who are coming to pay their respects are kindly asked to wear a face covering.

Visitwww.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Jamie to his family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

