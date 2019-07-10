James V. “Jim” Jones, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. “Jim” Jones, 61, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.

Jim was born March 14, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Gaius and Mary Ellen (Sly) Jones.

He was a 1976 graduate of Howland High School.

Jim served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he was a motor transport mechanic.

Jim had retired after 15 years from K-Mart Distribution.

He had a love for many things including, playing the lottery, going to the casinos, bowling and his 79 Trans Am. Jim was truly a jack-of-all-trades, he was great at keeping his yard looking nice, was an excellent cleaner and was able to fix just about anything. He was always helping everyone that needed help.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 33 years, Tracy (Mihalick) Jones, whom he married June 28, 1986; his sisters, Rosalie (Terry Tomor) Scott of Diamond, Ohio, Judy Maybee of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Carol (Tony) Lawrence of Niles, Ohio; his brothers, Jack (Judy Leforge) Jones of South Lyon, Michigan, Marvin (Donna) Jones of Austintown, Ohio and Russell (Sharon) Jones; his sister-in-law, Paula (Rick Racick) King of Girard; brother-in-law, Scott (Stacey) Mihalick of Canfield; 14 nieces and nephews; 29 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nieces and godsons, Jack (Brandon) Jones and Spencer Roman. He also leaves behind his furry children, Remi, Charley and Moses.

Jim is preceded in death by his nieces, Rachael Jones and Monica Maybee and a nephew, Wayne Scott.

Military honors will be performed at Girard City Cemetery Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 12:00 Noon.

The family has decided on a private reception for Jim and ask for your continued prayers during this difficult time.

Jim has requested in lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) would be appreciated.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Jones family.