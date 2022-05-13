GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Hill, 87, of Girard, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Austintown Health Care.

James was born November 28, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Henry and Irene (Foley) Hill.

James served his country in the U.S. Army.

After the service he went on to work for General Motors, doing skilled trades and retiring after 28 years.

He had a passion for airplanes and even learned to fly planes. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and reading.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shirley (Street) Hill whom he married April 12, 1969; his children, David (Victoria) Hill of New Mexico, Ron Garrett of Girard, Kim (Ray) Dickson of McDonald, Tabitha (Thomas) Hobbs of Acworth, Georgia and James Hill II of Girard.

He is preceded in death by both parents and brothers, Robert and Walter Hill.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

