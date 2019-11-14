James Seth Jones, Sr., McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Seth Jones, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Jim is survived by his lovely wife of 59 years, Elizabeth “Jane” (Pastore) Jones; son, Thomas Angelo Jones (Maryellen) of Damascus, Maryland; son, James Seth Jones, Jr. (JoMarie) of McDonald and daughter, Luanne Murray (Bob Liller) of McDonald.



Jim was born on November 28, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Thomas and Blanche (Parker) Jones. He grew up in Brownlee Woods in a large extended family home of parents, siblings, grandfather, aunt and uncle and many nieces and nephews where the rule was -if you are family , you are loved, no questions asked. This background formed him into the kind, loving man he was.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School then went on to graduate from Youngstown College with a degree in business.

He met Jane on a blind date set up by his best friend, Don Hilbig. They were married July 9, 1960. They lived on Hollywood avenue on the south side of Youngstown, then moved to McDonald in 1970.

Jim had worked briefly at Stambaugh-Thompson hardware before he decided to go to college.

He served two years in the army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, then was able to go to college on the GI Bill, something he was always very appreciative of.

He then worked 30+ years at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Service (OBES), also something he was very proud of.

He became active in church serving as the 6th grade CCD teacher.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and kids, took them to many out of the way, as well as, common places, always managing to find a history lesson wherever he went. He enjoyed his retirement as much as his work, was the driver for the McDonald Senior Citizen Van, going antiquing with his lovely bride and also became a collector of railroad lanterns and all types railroad equipment, buying and selling, as well as, active in the Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association.

What he was most proud of and what he always wanted to talk about are his eight grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Hannah and Sela Jones, Seth Murray, all of McDonald and Tom, Bryan and Doug Jones of Maryland.



He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Blanche (Bee) Barnhizer of Poland, Florence (Flossie) Durbin of Lowellville, Mildred (Peg) Bradley of Austintown, Thomas Jones of Struthers and Raymond (Fred) Jones of Youngstown and his nephew, Thomas Jones of Struthers.

Surviving is his sister-in-law, Emma Jones of Struthers, Ohio and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he was very proud of.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on this Saturday, November 16, 12:00 Noon, November 16 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

Calling hours will be before the Mass from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, also at the church.

James will be laid to rest at Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers , the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Jones family.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.